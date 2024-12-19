Northwestern Mutual Foundation Expands Support For Families Affected By Childhood Cancer With Scholarships

Childhood cancer is a life-altering diagnosis, not just for young patients but for their entire families. For over a decade, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been dedicated to funding research, supporting families, and creating“golden moments” to brighten their challenging journeys. Now, the foundation is making higher education more accessible through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program, a vital initiative to alleviate strain on affected families.

