Medlab Middle East to Spotlight the Rise of Patient-centric Healthcare

Digital tools and innovative technologies are transforming healthcare, offering individuals important insights and providing quick and efficient access to care

Medlab Middle East will showcase major players in personalised healthcare and the digital health sector, including World Data Exchange and MedQuick The event will take place from 3-6 February at Dubai World Trade Centre Patient consumerisation is transforming the healthcare worldwide as individuals take a more active role in managing their own health, fitness and overall well-being. Instead of relying solely on medical professionals to make decisions, patients are now using tools such as apps, wearable devices, and online resources to monitor their health, research treatments and make informed decisions.

Medlab Middle East will highlight a diverse array of exhibitors specialising in digital healthcare solutions. The event will feature prominent names in the industry, such as Pure Lab, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthineers, and Abbott among others, all showcasing innovative technologies and services. Attendees can expect to see cutting-edge advancements in telemedicine, health data management, and wearable health devices, along with other digital health solutions.

According to a PwC Strategy Report, the adoption of consumerisation will drastically remodel the healthcare sector. The report suggests that traditional institutions, including insurers, clinics and hospitals, will need to reinvent their services by integrating digital technologies, in order to meet the demand for quick and personalised services.

In addition, a survey by McKinsey found that approximately 58% of healthcare consumers prefer service providers who use digital tools such as apps, online chats and virtual consultations for one-on-one sessions. The entry of multinational corporations and tech giants, including Apple, Google and Amazon, into the healthcare space has also played a key role in the shift towards patient consumerisation.

Patient consumerisation is offering a better prescription for healthcare in the MENA region. In Saudi Arabia, new technologies in primary care delivery emphasise patient empowerment and personalisation, and innovations such as telehealth, virtual care and home-based care through apps such as Mawid and Tabaud aim to enhance care quality while alleviating pressure on healthcare systems.

Technology partner, World Data Exchange will present its cutting-edge patient-centric Health Information Exchange (HIX) platform and the HIX Universal Health Record Viewer app at Medlab Middle East. Demonstrations will highlight the platforms seamless FHIR-HL7 interoperability, enabling secure data sharing across diverse healthcare systems.

During the event, World Data Exchange will showcase an end-to-end patient journey, including government-grade ID verification, data integration from GP, hospital, wearable, and IoT sources, and the ability to view an individuals complete medical history within minutes. The demonstrations will emphasise ease of use, secure data access, and the platform's potential to enhance patient care through seamless, interoperable health data sharing.

Matthew Fry, CEO, World Data Exchange said, " Emerging technologies have empowered individuals to take an active, data-driven role in managing their health, wellness, and longevity. By regaining control over comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date health data, individuals can derive critical insights and leverage advanced digital tools such as wearables and telemedicine."

Healthcare app MedQuick will be showcasing its services at Medlab Middle East 2025, highlighting cutting-edge telemedicine solutions and solutions which include home laboratory testing, the seamless integration of diagnostic services and efficient prescription delivery systems. MedQuick will also demonstrate how the platform bridges gaps between diagnostics and patient care, providing innovative, accessible and reliable healthcare solutions that meet the demands of modern consumers.

Mohammad Aljamal, CEO and Founder, MedQuick commented, "Patients now expect personalised, accessible and convenient healthcare services that align with their lifestyle. There is an increased demand for at-home testing solutions, faster turnaround times and user-friendly platforms for accessing and interpreting results. Additionally, laboratories are leveraging advanced technology such as AI and cloud systems to enhance accuracy and streamline operations, ultimately improving the patient experience and fostering greater trust in diagnostic services."

Medlab Middle East is the premier event for the medical laboratory industry, showcasing the latest laboratory technology advancements and drawing global leaders and industry experts. The 2025 edition will feature over 900 exhibitors from 40 countries and is expected to attract more than 20,000 attendees.

The Medlab Middle East Congress, the world's only multidisciplinary medical laboratory congress, returns for its 24th edition with over 200 sessions and 150 speakers who are all leaders in their field, regionally and internationally. Topics addressed this year include cybersecurity in healthcare, key strategies for successful laboratory revenue models and the impact of AI in pathology professional services.

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA regions most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in advancing the value of laboratory medicine worldwide, shaping the future of diagnostics by providing an international platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA regions largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 24th year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 3 - 6 February 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 4 December - 20 February 2025.