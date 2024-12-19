SDI Presence's 2024 In Review: Innovation, Recognition, And What's Next

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the end of another remarkable year, I want to take a moment to express gratitude to our team and customers, reflect on the milestones we've achieved, and look forward to what's ahead in 2025. SDI's commitment to be present for our clients, colleagues, and communities continues to be a strong north star for the firm as we continue to grow our size, talent, and solutions for another year:

2024 Highlights:

2024 was a year that has been truly transformative for SDI. Some of my favorite highlights include:



Industry Recognition:



Four Years Straight: We're thrilled to announce that SDI has been named to CRN's prestigious MSP 500 list for the fourth consecutive year! This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional managed services that empower our clients with innovative IT solutions, seamless operations, and unparalleled support.





Seven-Year Streak:

We were honored as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the seventh consecutive year, a testament to the incredible culture our team leans into and reinforces daily.



Supplier of the Year Awards:

We were recognized as the

Supplier of the Year – Class IV by both the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council (CMSDC) and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). These awards underscore our dedication to delivering exceptional client value and fostering meaningful partnerships.

The Launch of Xchange Chicago:

In 2024, we introduced Xchange, a first-of-its-kind onshore IT delivery initiative, in partnership with P33 Chicago, Comer Foundation, and Chicago's Southside. The program aims to increase economic opportunities in our underinvested neighborhoods through technology careers. The response has been phenomenal, with clients like WEC Energy Group, Northern Trust, and Oak Street Health already onboard and seeing tangible benefits. We thank all our Xchange supporters, including the City Colleges of Chicago, which continues to be an essential source of talent for the program. Xchange has created 26 family-sustaining technological jobs, with many more to come in 2025.



A New SDI Presence in Chicago's Grand Crossing

Community:

SDI Presence signed a lease as the anchor tenant at Xchange Chicago's 28,000-square-foot building at 7247 S. Chicago Ave. With retrofit construction currently underway, the building is set to open in the summer of 2025. This location is envisioned to be the first of many Xchange sites in neighborhoods with untapped talent. SDI's investment in our new Grand Crossing location reflects our commitment to creating opportunities and fostering innovation in the communities we serve.



Holding the Ladder Steady for Growing Fellow IT MBE Firms:

As a mature but growing MBE firm, SDI understands the challenges of building an organization of scale in the IT market. We thank those who supported us throughout our growth journey and proudly work to return the favor within our MBE partner network. In 2024, SDI proudly achieved our

$100M spending goal with other diverse suppliers , furthering our mission to drive economic opportunities across our supply chain and beyond. We continue to mentor smaller MBE partners at existing clients and through programs like Chicago United's Five Forward program.

Another Record Growth Year:

Thanks to our customers' trust and our team's hard work, we ended 2024 having hit more than a few record highs: from our number of clients, projects delivered, customer satisfaction scores, and further expansion into emerging solutions including data, cloud, and AI-we're ready to launch into the new year and determined to exceed our 2024 successes in 2025.

Building for the Future: A Look Ahead to 2025

As we set our sights on 2025, it promises to be an exciting year on multiple fronts:



Guiding our Clients Through New and Emerging Tech: We're here to integrate transformative technologies, including AI solutions and tools like Microsoft Copilot and ServiceNow, to drive even greater customer efficiency and innovation.



Doubling Down on our Strong SDI Culture:

Ambition, Precision, Innovation, Accountability, Connection, and Inclusion-these are not just sentiments limited to SDI marketing materials but principles actively brought to life every day by our team. Through our guidance, dedication, and presence, we will continue to be present for our clients, colleagues, and community in 2025.



Building for the Future : SDI's teams will continue to grow in their technical skill sets, project experience, and application of innovative technologies. Our Solutions team will build more tech use cases to solve our clients' most pressing needs. Our strategic partner levels will advance to bring greater solutions for our clients. And we will continue to build on SDI's 28-year history of building our diverse IT workforce of tomorrow through Xchange Chicago.

Continued Gratitude : As we start 2025 with gusto, we will continue to appreciate the many hands that make everything possible. Clients, partners, colleagues: each has had a strong hand in making SDI what it is today. As we strive to do more, we look to hold gratitude for the driving forces behind our company's achievements and continued innovation. Our "attitude of gratitude" will continue to build a more supportive, motivated, and successful SDI organization.

Thank You

Which brings me to my final thoughts for you in 2024. Your support fuels our success and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries. I'm filled with gratitude for all we've accomplished together and excitement for the possibilities that lie ahead. Here's to an even brighter 2025!

Warm regards,

Hardik Bhatt

CEO, SDI Presence

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christina Belmont

VP of Marketing

SDI Presence LLC

[email protected]



SOURCE SDI Presence LLC (SDI)

