Local Help For Those Experiencing Global Hearing Loss

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are experiencing hearing loss, you are not alone. Currently, 1.5 billion people are affected by hearing loss and nearly half a billion people are disabled by it. The International Hearing Society (IHS), the professional home of thousands of Hearing Aid Specialists and proud partner of World Organization's World Hearing Day initiative, is raising awareness of the importance of addressing hearing loss.

IHS Executive Director Alissa Parady said, "Hearing Aid Specialists offer an excellent gateway to discover one's hearing baseline and address hearing loss concerns. IHS members proudly represent this often unknown profession. Individuals seeking to have their hearing checked may find a local licensed hearing healthcare provider in our online directory ."

What services do Hearing Aid Specialists provide?



Perform hearing screenings and hearing evaluations.

Screen for conditions indicating the need for physician intervention.

Identify common types of hearing loss.

Select appropriate hearing technology to meet the needs of clients, which may include hearing aids.

Recommend, order the use of, dispense, and adjust hearing aids.

Perform tests to confirm the fit and function of hearing aids.

Provide counseling to patients and their families to optimize success with hearing aids and communication.

Take ear impressions for the creation of ear molds and related devices. Repair and troubleshoot hearing aids.

"Hearing is critical to human connection and there is increasing evidence that hearing is critical to mental health and cognition," said Konstantina Stankovic, MD, PhD, FACS, a leader in hearing loss research at Standford's Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss . In a recent Stanford Report article , Stankovic advised individuals to consult a Hearing Aid Specialist to identify the best hearing aid for their type of hearing loss.



About the International Hearing Society

The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide, including hearing aid specialists. IHS members are engaged in the practice of performing hearing assessments, ordering the use of, selecting, fitting, and dispensing hearing instruments, counseling patients, and providing aftercare services. Founded in 1951, IHS protects, represents, and promotes the interests of hearing healthcare and hearing healthcare professionals. For more information visit .

