4Cable TV International, Inc. Eliminates $500,000 In Debt, And Advances Revenue Initiatives With Genetic Networks, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company Targets Debt-Free Status by Q2 2025, Strengthening Stability and Growth

4Cable TV International, (OTCMKTS:CATV)

- Michael Feldenkrais, CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV), a company building a fully integrated global cannabis operation, announces significant progress toward financial stability. The Company has successfully eliminated $500,000 in debt and is on track to reduce a total of $1.25 million in debt from its balance sheet within the next 60 days.These efforts highlight CATV's commitment to improving its financial health and creating long-term shareholder value. CEO Michael Feldenkrais commented:"Eliminating $500,000 in debt and committing to address $1.25 million in the next 60 days is a crucial step toward fortifying our financial foundation. These actions, combined with our strategic initiatives, position us for significant growth and profitability."The Company has made steady progress, eliminating $1.1 million in debt in 2024 and $2.9 million in 2023. CATV aims to achieve debt-free status by Q2 2025, focusing on financial stability, operational efficiency, and creating long term shareholder value.Revenue Generation and Strategic GrowthCATV is advancing its revenue initiatives, including leveraging its licensing agreement with Genetic Networks, LLC. This partnership is expected to generate revenue beginning in Q2, strengthening CATV's company and market presence as we embark on deploying the Medical Predictiveness of Cannabis Products embedded in the Certificates of Analysis provided by the Medical Marijuana labs on the products tested by the cultivators, manufacturers distributors, and retailers of Cannabis.Genetic Networks' groundbreaking GeneScapeTM technology, utilized by leading biopharmaceutical companies, accelerates drug discovery and optimizes compound identification for pre-clinical and clinical testing.Additionally, CATV is finalizing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a mobile extraction company, which is set to add $1 million in assets to its balance sheet. These initiatives reflect CATV's robust growth strategy for 2025 and beyond.About 4Cable TV International, Inc.4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is focused on becoming a global leader in cannabis biotech, cultivation, manufacturing, and retail. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, the Company strives to deliver innovative pharmaceutical cannabis-based products and therapies to markets worldwide.Safe Harbor Statement:The information provided in this release includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For more details, refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.For investor inquiries and additional information, contact:Michael Feldenkrais, CEO of Category V Biotech, Inc.Website: catvbtEmail: ...

