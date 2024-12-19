Arunachal Multipurpose Project Undertake In Light Of China’S Plans To Build Mega Dam : Deputy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Dec 20 (IANS) The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh was undertaken in light of China's plans to construct mega dam in its upper stream, Tsangpo, which could cause potential risks to people living nearby Siang river and downstream areas, Deputy Chief Chowna Mein said on Thursday.

Addressing a public gathering during a developmental meeting in Boleng, Siang district, squashing misconceptions created by some anti-dam activists in the region, the Deputy Chief Minister clarified that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is a National Project declared in the year 2008.

He stressed upon the crucial role of the multipurpose project as a national security measure, in light of China's plans to construct a mega dam for the 60,000 MW electricity generation capacity in its upper stream, Tsangpo, which could cause potential risks to people living nearby Siangriver and downstream areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project would be a strategic boon for the development and welfare of the local community by addressing critical challenges like flood control, water storage, irrigation, navigation, and power generation.

The Siang River Dam will also help regulate water discharge and runoff, significantly improving the region's resilience to floods.

He outlined the multi-faceted benefits of the project, underscoring its potential to drive socio-economic growth in the region.

Local people continuously agitate opposing the preliminary study for the proposed 12,500-MW hydropower project, which is a part of the ambitious multipurpose Project in Upper Siang district.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) has been spearheading the agitation against the project also against the state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and the state government.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed concerns of the community regarding the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the area, stating that their deployment is purely for the safety of personnel and machinery involved in survey operations for the project.

He reassured residents that the security measures were precautionary and not intended to intimidate or harm anyone.

Mein urged the local population to support the initiative and let the survey work for the Project Feasibility Report (PFR) be carried forward.

He explained to the people that after the PFR, impact assessment would be carried out and then a Detailed Project Report would be made on the basis of which the height and capacity of the dam would be determined.

Thereafter, Public Hearing process would give local communities a platform to express their views-whether to approve or oppose the project, the Deputy CM said.

“We are not anti-people, nor are we anti-Arunachal. The Siang Dam is for the security of the people living near the Siang basin and for the prosperity of the area as it will create job opportunities and generate revenue for the State,” Mein told the people.

He further said that robust compensation mechanisms, relief and rehabilitation in line with the LARR Act 2013, would be put in place for the affected villages, with plans for the creation of model villages that will include healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

He also said that the project would not affect the region's demography as temporary labour colonies would be set up and after the completion of the project, the workers would leave the state as their ILPs (Inner Line Permits) would be discontinued once the project is completed.

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that a Committee on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was formed under the chairmanship of former Minister, TamiyoTaga, with a view to create awareness and educate the public about the positive aspects of the dam, dispelling the negativity being spread by certain groups.

Mein further reaffirmed his commitment for the development of Arunachal Pradesh, urging the public to stay informed and engaged in the process.

He called for unity and collaboration to ensure that the benefits of the National Project are fully realised for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader northeastern region.