Symbotic (SYM) Restates Financial Results Amid Securities Class Action Over Improper Accounting – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 4, 2024, company Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) filed restated statements for the quarters ended December 30, 2023, March 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024 (the“restatements”).

Each of the restatements contained adjustments to its previously filed financial reports for those periods that demonstrate Symbotic had significantly: (1) overstated its systems revenue; (2) overstated its gross profit; (3) understated its operating loss; and (4) understated its net loss making significant adjustments to its previously filed interim financial reports.

The restatement comes on the heels of a securities fraud class action lawsuit challenging Symbotic's alleged improper accounting.

Class Period: Feb. 8, 2024 – Nov. 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 3, 2025

Securities Class Action Against Symbotic Inc. (SYM):

The litigation challenges Symbotic's repeated assurances to investors of the integrity of its financial reporting while concealing improper revenue recognition practices. Specifically, the complaint accuses Symbotic of inflating its financial performance by accelerating revenue recognition in its 2024 statements, misleading investors about the company's true health.

The truth emerged on Nov. 27, 2024, when Symbotic revealed errors in its revenue recognition related to unbillable cost overruns. These errors impacted all quarters of fiscal year 2024, with the company estimating a combined reduction of $30 to $40 million in system revenue and other key financial metrics.

Adding to the concerns, Symbotic admitted to weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, raising questions about the company's oversight practices.

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the allegations to determine whether these accounting errors were intentional attempts to manipulate the company's financial performance.

“Symbotic's accounting practices have come under scrutiny, with allegations of improper revenue recognition and internal control weaknesses. These issues have raised serious concerns about the company's financial health and future prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

