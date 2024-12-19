Mandatory Notification Of Trade
Date
12/19/2024 1:16:14 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") (the "Company") has been notified of a trade completed by a fund managed by Lodbrok Capital LLP, a close associate to board member Joachim Bale.
For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected]
+47 406 39 083
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4085341
The following files are available for download:
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109013126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.