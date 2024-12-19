Durham School Services' Team Members Spread Generosity And Warmth Across The United States This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California, MO - Grinch Bus

Little Egg Harbor, NJ - Thanksgiving Food Donation

Jacksonville, FL - Wreaths Across America

Hutchinson, KS - Reno County Toy Run

- Tim Wertner, CEO of Student Transportation, National ExpressLISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the holiday season, Durham School Services' team members have once again demonstrated their continued commitment to giving back to their communities. Team members from across the country participated in various community events such as holiday food drives, fundraisers, clothing and toy drives, school bus donations, providing complimentary transportation, holiday parades, volunteering at food banks, and more.These community outreach efforts are carried out as part of the Company's community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus, which aims to raise and increase awareness of and recognize the volunteer efforts of our teams and strengthen ties with our customers and community partners.A few highlights from the holiday season include:.Little Egg Harbor, NJ - Hosted their annual food drive to provide ten families from four different school districts with a delicious and generous variety of food for the upcoming holiday..Hutchinson, KS – Together with their partner, Salty Cycles, collected over $5,000 in cash and toys in addition to bicycle donations for the Annual Reno County Toy Run..California, MO – Participated in the community's Tipton Christmas Parade and won first place with their spectacular and realistic-looking Grinch themed bus..Grayslake, IL - Donated transportation to the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, IL to transport over 100 cadets to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4600..Jacksonville, FL – Hosted a toy drive for community partner and donated six buses for National Wreaths Across America Day to transport volunteers to and from the Jacksonville National Cemetery where volunteers placed wreaths to honor and remember fallen soldiers..San Bernardino, CA - Donated a school bus to the All-American Boys Chorus to transport the choir to and from their regular and holiday season concerts and field trips.“I can't praise our team members enough for their unmatched generosity and commitment to their communities year-round – particularly during the holidays when it can be especially meaningful to so many,” said Tim Wertner, CEO of Student Transportation, National Express.“It is a great honor to work amongst such giving, selfless community heroes who constantly lead by example. As a result of their example, I find myself also learning from their good deeds and actions. Thank you again to all our team members for their dedication to living the Company's values every day and supporting their communities.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Edward Flavin

National Express LLC

+1 630-297-1064

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.