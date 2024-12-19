MEDIA ADVISORY: The Canadian Real Estate Association Releases 2025 Statistics Publication Schedule
The Canadian Real estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2025 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.
Please note, on Wednesday, January 15, the December 2024 statistics package will be released at 9 a.m. EST and the latest quarterly forecast will be released at 11 a.m. EST.
| Publication date
| Package(s)
| Wednesday, January 15, 2025
| Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
| Tuesday, February 18, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Monday, March 17, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Tuesday, April 15, 2025
| Monthly stats and quarterly forecast
| Thursday, May 15, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Monday, June 16, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Tuesday, July 15, 2025
| Monthly stats and quarterly forecast
| Friday, August 15, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Monday, September 15, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Wednesday, October 15, 2025
| Monthly stats and quarterly forecast
| Monday, November 17, 2025
| Monthly stats
| Monday, December 15, 2025
| Monthly stats
About The Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers, and maintain REALTOR.ca, Canada's most prominent online property listings platform.
