Binah Capital Group Chief Executive Officer Recognized By The Prestigious Investmentnews Hot List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Recognizes Outstanding Contributions to the Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, (NASDAQ: BCG) ("Binah" or the "Company"), financial services enterprise that owns and operates a of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Craig Gould, has been recognized by the InvestmentNews Hot List, which honors the top financial professionals in the United States. This prestigious distinction highlights Mr. Gould's visionary leadership, expertise, and outstanding contributions to the financial services sector.

The InvestmentNews Hot List celebrates financial professionals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and influence in the investment industry. Under Mr. Gould's leadership, Binah Capital Group has achieved significant milestones, including a successful public listing earlier this year, significant growth, and the development of robust network of broker-dealers, insurance brokerages, and advisory firms, establishing itself as a trusted partner in wealth management. Mr. Gould's strategic vision and commitment to innovation continue to drive the Company's success and strengthen its industry influence.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such an impressive group of financial leaders," said Mr. Gould. "This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our team at Binah Capital Group. Together, we strive to redefine excellence in financial services and deliver a platform for advisors seeking true independence."

Since its inception, Binah Capital Group and its subsidiaries have recognized and supported the generational shift toward independence within the financial services industry, empowering advisors to make business decisions that allow them to operate and monetize their practices effectively. Mr. Gould's inclusion on the InvestmentNews Hot List is a testament to the Company's unwavering commitment to true independence, advisor success, and transformative growth.

About Binah Capital

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today's complex financial landscape. Binah's portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute their business seamlessly while providing best-in-class resources to support their practice. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Contacts

...

...