Staffbase Recognized As A Leader Again In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Intranet Packaged Solutions

CHEMNITZ, Germany and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading employee communications cloud provider, has been recognized for the second year in a row as a Leader in the new 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

"We launched our employee communications solution ten years ago and have quickly become the fastest growing vendor in the space," said Martin Böhringer, Founder and CEO of Staffbase. "I firmly believe this success stems from our dedication to understanding our customers, addressing their unique needs, and demonstrating to the industry our ability to deliver a communications tool that not only inspires employees but also drives significant business value."

Staffbase introduced its employee communications app to the market in 2014 with a goal of clarity in purpose, something traditional intranets did not provide. Intranets no longer need to struggle with clutter or lack of relevance. With the right focus, they can transform into powerful tools that inspire and engage employees. Staffbase has since launched intranet and email products and has been recognized from Gartner for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Some of the features of Staffbase include:



Extensive Microsoft integrations:

Designed specifically for employee communications, the platform easily connects with Microsoft tools to improve your digital workplace experience.

Wide-reaching communication tools:

Ability to connect with all employees-whether they work at a desk or on the frontlines-through multiple channels, all managed from a simple, user-friendly interface. Data-driven innovation:

Staffbase is able to track the impact of communications with clear, actionable metrics that show how they contribute to business success.

"We believe this recognition continues to reflect the evolution of this technology category," said

Böhringer. "Companies today are undertaking more enterprise changes than ever before, yet fewer than half of employees report being willing to participate in change. Our intranet is built to address today's complex leadership challenges by inspiring employees with strategic communication. Most recently we've introduced innovations in outcome measurement that are helping our customers gain valuable insights into workforce sentiment and alignment. We believe Gartner continues to recognize that traditional productivity-focused intranets aren't the endgame for this tech category."

To download the full report, please click here:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Gavin Tay, Priyanka Singh, Larry Cannell, 16 December 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With almost 3,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, Staffbase has offices worldwide, including New York City, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Vancouver.

