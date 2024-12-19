Heritage Grocers Group Brightens The Holidays Across The Communities It Serves

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, is brightening the holidays for residents in the communities where Heritage banner grocery stores operate.







“Heritage Grocers Group is passionate about making positive impacts in the diverse communities we serve,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group.“We have a broad geographical customer base and each banner that operates under Heritage is committed to making a positive difference and lasting impact by meeting the unique needs of their local communities.”

This holiday season, all 65 Cardenas Markets store locations launched a chainwide, round-up giving campaign where its customers can round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar to raise funds for the initiatives the Cardenas Markets Foundation supports. These initiatives include education, children's wellbeing, health and wellness, and hunger relief. All funds raised from this program go directly back into the local communities where Cardenas Markets operates.







Recently, the Cardenas Markets Foundation also made donations totaling $50,000 to local food banks within its operating areas. An additional $50,000 is also being donated to the following organizations:



Children's Fund

California Family Life Center

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Alum Rock Counseling Center

Grail Family Services

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation

Lucille Packard Children's Hospital

Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley

Calexico Neighborhood House

Phoenix Children's Project

The Armer Foundation For Kids

The Children's Foundation of Las Vegas

Cure 4 the Kids Foundation

Serving Our Kids Foundation

Friends of the Children The Children's Cabinet

Tony's Fresh Market based in Chicago donated $8,000 to the Berwyn holiday fund. These funds will be used to feed over 500 families in Berwyn and surrounding communities. Similarly, through the purchase of pre-packed bags, Tony's partnered with the Prospect Heights Police Department to raise $5,730 in pantry staples to feed over 100 local families. This pre-filled bag program will continue through New Year's. Tony's also stepped in once again to support Bags of Hope, a Chicagoland nonprofit, in their efforts to fill children's backpacks with food for the holiday season.







Texas-based El Rancho Supermercado held several community events including drive-thru food giveaways in Dallas and Houston to provide pantry staples to local residents. In total, over 3,200 boxes of food were given away. El Rancho Supermercado is also hosting an in-store fundraising campaign to bolster funds for 2025 community giving events.



Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

