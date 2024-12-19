High-Octane Sens Skills Competition Presented By CAA North & East Ontario Returns To Canadian Tire Centre On February 23, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 10,000 hockey fans of all ages will have a chance to witness the Ottawa Senators at play on February 23, 2025 at the annual Sens Skills competition, presented by CAA North & East Ontario.

The competition will see the Senators roster split into two squads to compete head-to-head in skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge and the 3-on-3 competition.

Every year, CAA North & East Ontario gifts tickets to under-resourced and under-represented groups. This year, the Club is working with girls' hockey associations and new Canadian settlement agencies to get more kids into the arena to cheer on the team, says Jeff Walker, president and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario

“Sens Skills is one of our favourite sponsored events because it brings together so many diverse families and shows them to incredible skill and talent of the Ottawa Senators, as well as exposing kids to another aspect of Canada's national passion,” he says.

“This year, we are collaborating even more deeply with junior hockey clubs to support girls' hockey and get more teams to the competition as one way to help build resilient communities.”

In addition to the high-energy competition, CAA North & East Ontario will be giving away swag and prizes, as well as getting two talented girls and two boys on the ice with the Sens. Parking is free and doors open at 11am.

Tickets for the high-octane afternoon of interactive hockey skills demonstrations and family-oriented fun start at $12.50 and do not exceed $20, to ensure they are accessible to all. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 19, 2024, and can be purchased through ticketmaster.ca.

The Senators will donate proceeds from the event on behalf of CAA North & East Ontario to support the Senators Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund.

About CAA

CAA North & East Ontario is part of the CAA federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

CONTACT: Julie Beun CAA North & East Ontario ...