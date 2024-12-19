Bake Xpress Serves Hot Meals 24/7 At Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom-Branded Machines Deployed Throughout Terminals to Bake Foods on Demand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBX Food Robotics, the leader in hot food vending, today announced that its innovative Bake Xpress hot food kiosk has been deployed by partner Nancy Harkey Enterprises throughout the greater Birmingham area, including at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM). Strategically positioned in TSA checkpoints, baggage claim and food court locations, the custom-branded Bake Xpress machines serve a variety of pastries, sandwiches, local barbecue and Italian foods and pizzas. As the world's only UL-certified full-menu hot food vending kiosk, Bake Xpress is uniquely able to serve highly regulated locations such as airports.

“The need for expanded food services is well-known by travelers and operators alike. We've all been at the airport when everything is closed or the lines at the food counters are long,” said Renard Mitchell, President of Nancy Harkey Enterprises.“We knew we needed a new way to serve customers, so we were delighted to engage with LBX to install the Bake Xpress machines. Not only can we utilize the programmable oven to bake a huge variety of foods, we have full flexibility to leverage our existing partnerships with food brands and to serve regional fare.”

Bake Xpress is a unique vending solution featuring a smart oven that combines convection, infrared and microwave to custom bake an unlimited selection of foods on demand. Because the oven actually bakes foods, the machine delivers high quality results that microwave alone cannot achieve. Bake Xpress, which has been in operation for over five years, is fully certified to meet international operational and safety standards, including the stringent Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards that are required for operation in highly-regulated locations like airports, military bases, hospitals and more.

“We have put our focus on quality since the company's inception, and both our machine and the food it serves exemplify this cornerstone objective. Customers realize that it is not enough to just offer a convenience with their vending solution, they must offer delicious food as well,” said Benoit Herve, founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics.“As the only full-menu hot food vending solution certified to operate in airports, we are making it possible to bring a new level of convenience to the traveler experience.”

The custom-branded Bake Xpress machines at BHM are located near the TSA checkpoint, in the food court and in baggage claim. Branded as Little Napoli Pizza, Chappie Daddy's BBQ, and Squoze, the machines serve a variety of foods including several varieties of pizza, lasagna, breakfast sandwiches, burritos and pastries.

About LBX Food Robotics

LBX Food Robotics revolutionized the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk featuring an innovative smart oven that combines infrared, convection and microwave to custom bake a full menu on demand. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, gourmet sandwiches and chilled foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to convenient, healthy food and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed the UL-certified Bake Xpress kiosks in airports, casinos, universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuous operation for more than five years. For more information, please visit .

