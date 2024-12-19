(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SaaS-based Expense Management Market

Use of smart phones & app-based services and increasing usage of SaaS-based expense management solution among the industrial verticals propel the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " The SaaS-based Expense Management Market Share Expected to Reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2031 Witnessing 13.4% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global SaaS-based expense management market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.41% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 307 Pages) at :Rise in usage of smart phones and app-based services and surge in usage of SaaS-based expense management solutions among different industry verticals drive the growth of the global SaaS-based expense management market. Trend of business outsourcing in the global economy and the adoption of SaaS technology in various sectors create new opportunities in the coming years.The SaaS-based expense management market is segmented into Component, Type, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical. By component, the market is segregated into solution and service. On the basis of type, it is segregated into travel expense management and telecom expense management. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, travel & tourism, energy & utility, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, government & public sector, and others. As per organization size, it is categorized into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at :Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global SaaS-based expense management market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of SaaS-based expense management solutions to streamline the business process, eliminate the manual process, and reduce the time & costs. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in adoption to maximize the value of existing installation and minimize the deployment cost & risks.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global SaaS-based expense management industry, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to adoption of SaaS-based software to eliminate inefficiencies in business activities and requirement of deploying and managing infrastructure of the IT &telecom industry. However, the healthcare segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to enhanced end-to-end security with patient data, cost benefits, and improved connectivity benefits along with increase in digitalization and enhanced graphical user interaction.Enquiry Before Buying :Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global SaaS-based expense management market. This is attributed to increase in usage of SaaS-based expense management in banking & finance, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors to improve businesses and the customer experience in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in penetration of smartphone or app-based SaaS-based expense management and high adoption of cloud-based technologies.Some key market players in the SaaS-based expense management market, include Apptricity Corporation, Ariba, Inc., Concur Technologies, Expensify, IBM Corporation, Infor Global Solutions, Inc., Insperity, Inc., Nexonia, Oracle Corporation and Sutisoft, Inc. This study includes market trends, SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (307 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsCovid-19 Scenario● There has been an increase in adoption of work-from-home culture due to lockdown imposed by governments. Many companies have been trying to execute key processes, surge reporting operations from multiple locations, operate complex systems, and communicate with teammates efficiently. These factors led to rise in adoption of SaaS-based expense management services.● Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and analytics were implemented across various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and IT & telecom to carry out contactless operations. This factor i generated huge demand for SaaS-based software or services. This, in turn, impacted the SaaS-based expense management market positively.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Adaptive Security Market :2. AIoT Platform Market :3. Warranty Management System Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 