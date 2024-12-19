(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Escondido, CA – Paws into Grace, an in-home pet euthanasia and cremation based in Southern California, is proud to announce that its Vice President of Operations, Courtney de Craen, is the newest member of the International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories (IAOPCC) Board of Directors. This impressive achievement showcases the company's dedication to providing its local community with empathetic end-of-life pet care.

“We're thrilled to announce that Courtney de Craen, our Vice President of Operations, is the newest member of the International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories (IAOPCC) Board of Directors!” said a spokesperson for Paws into Grace.“For pet families, it's reassuring to know that we are part of this organization, which establishes ethics and standards for our industry-especially since there are no state or federal permits required to operate a pet crematory. We believe our work is sacred and, by choosing to follow and uphold these standards, we're committed to delivering the highest level of care to our clients and their precious pets.”

After working more than 20 years in journalism, marketing, and public relations, Courtney opened a San Diego-based water cremation facility for Paws into Grace in 2020. She joined IAOPCC to learn from experts in the industry and give back.“I am excited to support the IAOPCC with their future growth and expansion,” Courtney said.“I've made so many invaluable connections through IAOPCC, and I look forward to serving the Association.”

With the belief that pet owners prefer to have those final moments in the comfort of home, with family by their side, and where everything is familiar, Paws into Grace, led by compassionate veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Benson, provides end-of-life pet care that is designed to offer a comforting transition for families and their beloved pets.

From scheduling the initial appointment to meeting a veterinarian and the gentle transportation of a family's beloved pet to the cremation facility, Paws into Grace prioritizes offering the utmost care and support throughout the process.

Some of the in-home services include:



In-home Pet Euthanasia

Comfort Care and Quality Of Life Evaluations

Grief Counseling

Family Support

Water cremation Handmade Memorial Keepsakes

Paws into Grace encourages pet owners seeking to give their family and pets a comforting transition and wish to learn more about its range of end-of-life services, including hospice, compassionate euthanasia, and pet cremation, to reach out to its friendly team via the contact form provided online.

