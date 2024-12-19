Gyfthint Partners With Ivory Moon Jewelry To Integrate Their Add To Gyfthint Button

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GyftHint Corporate Logo

GyftHint Button

Add To GyftHint Button

Innovative Gift And Wishlist Enhances Shopping Experience

- Eddy Jette, CEO of GyftHint

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GyftHint a leading wishlist and gifting platform, is excited to announce its collaboration with Ivory Moon Jewelry a company based in Connecticut that makes handmade jewelry for women, the majority of the pieces being one of a kind. Ivory Moon will be the first Shopify merchant to integrate the Add to GyftHint button into their platform.

This marks a significant milestone in GyftHint's mission to streamline the gifting experience for online shoppers and merchants alike. Traditional gift registries and wishlists often require individuals to share their lists with family and friends, a process that can feel awkward and cumbersome.

GyftHint eliminates this hassle by offering a seamless, stress-free and non-intrusive solution, allowing the gift recipient to connect with their family and friends who get automatic access to their personal GyftHint store to browse and buy the perfect gift every time 24/7. With the launch of the "Add To GyftHint" universal wishlist button the company has created a gifting platform that allows the consumer to engage with their favorite brands from 3 focused locations, mobile app, desktop with Chrome Extension, and now with a button on the merchant's website. By adding the "Add to GyftHint" button, Ivory Moon customers can now effortlessly save and share their favorite items with friends and family. This simple, no code and no engineering integration provides shoppers with a seamless and intuitive way to curate their desired gifts, while enabling loved ones to purchase items with confidence, knowing they are selecting something truly desired.

Eddy Jette, CEO of GyftHint, commented on the opportunity "We are thrilled to welcome Ivory Moon as our first Shopify merchant to implement the Add to GyftHint universal wishlist button. This is a significant step forward in making the gifting for hard to buy products like custom jewelry and women's shoes a thing of the past. We look forward to expanding our presence within the Shopify ecosystem and providing value to both merchants and consumers. Ivory Moon is an ideal launch partner for GyftHint's Shopify button integration."

Ivory Moon's commitment to delivering unique and innovative jewelry has been their philosophy since they were founded in 2021. "Aligning with GyftHint allows our products to be accessible gifts for women of all ages versus a personal purchase." Sarah Kahn, Founder of Ivory Moon.

The "Add to GyftHint" button is a win-win for all parties. For merchants, the integration offers a valuable opportunity to increase sales by making it easy for shoppers to save for later purchase or to share gift ideas with their network of family and friends. This feature empowers customers, allowing them to avoid the common pitfalls of uncertain gifting. For the merchants, it results in a significant reduction in returns and the chance to reach a“ready-to-buy” audience with focused attention on their brand and products through the recipient's personal store. This has a significant impact on ROAS and CAC for merchants, they can finally connect with the buyers of gifts for their customers through GyftHint!

About GyftHint

GyftHint aspires to revolutionize the gifting landscape through an innovative marketplace that cultivates a seamless and sustainable gifting experience for retailers and consumers alike. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet.

About Ivory Moon

Ivory Moon LLC is a teen-founded jewelry and clothing brand. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and handmade, to be trendy, affordable, and unique. Many items are one-of-a-kind and made-to-order.

Jonas Roeser

GyftHint

+1 206-245-4960

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Add A Hint

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.