AFA Secures Another Five-Year GSA Schedule Renewal For The Mitchell Institute

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) is proud to announce that its listing on the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule has been renewed for another 5-year term, ensuring agencies streamlined access to the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' offerings. This development highlights AFA's commitment to advancing aerospace power through research and strategic insights.

The GSA schedule listing allows AFA to strengthen its partnership with government agencies through a streamlined procurement process, pre-vetted pricing, and direct access to its programs.

"Being on the GSA schedule allows us to better serve government agencies and strengthen their ability to address national security challenges," said Douglas Birkey, Executive Director for the Mitchell Institute. "As the nation's premier non-partisan thinktank solely devoted to the importance of air and space power, we support a range of research methods and proven products and services that inform critical choices in the Department of Defense and on Capitol Hill."

Mitchell Institute Offerings Include:



Consulting services by unrivalled, full-time staff with experiential depth ranging from senior warfighting leadership to senior leaders involved in every major DOD defense review since 1992

Research projects and reports crafted to distill the essence of complex issues, educate a target audience, and present solutions

Workshops, Table-top Exercises, and Wargames that assemble top expertise from the three key communities of innovation: warfighters, technologists, and industry Education on topics of airpower, space power, threats to U.S. national security, and military force design

For more information about the GSA schedule listing or these programs, click here

or contact Kamilla Gunzinger at [email protected] .

About the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies

The Mitchell Institute is the only think tank in the nation's capital focused on airpower and space power. The Mitchell Institute is an independent, nonpartisan research organization established to provide innovative, insightful, fact-based research, analysis, and policy options to inform decision-makers, experts, and the public on national security issues in the air and space domains. Mitchell provides deep analysis of important issues, strategy, and technology through research reports and policy papers on a wide range of subjects. Mitchell conducts cutting edge workshops and wargames and facilitates topical expert conversations through a variety of community activities and engagement opportunities, from symposia to round tables. Mitchell also engages top air and space leaders with its internationally acclaimed webinar series and influential weekly podcast series that both cover a broad range of timely air and space issues.

About Air & Space Forces Association



The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for investment and support for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and for supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 120,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.



