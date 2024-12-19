Capgemini SE: Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,370,779,768
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris
Paris, December 19, 2024.
Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French financial Markets Authority)
|
Information date
|
Total number of shares of the share capital
|
Total number of
Theoretical Voting rights *
|
December 19, 2024
|
171,347,471
|
171,347,471
* The total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights (Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority“AMF”).
