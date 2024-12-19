(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel. +33 1 47 54 50 87

...



Capgemini SE's share capital reduction



Paris, December 19, 2024 – Capgemini announces that the number of shares in Capgemini SE's share capital is down by 1,260,642 shares or 0.7% compared to December 31, 2023, and now stands at 171,347,471 shares.

This capital reduction illustrates once again the ability of the Group to associate employees with its development and performance while delivering an attractive return to shareholders with a decrease in outstanding shares.

The reduction in share count is mostly due to (i) the 2.70 million shares capital increase related to the 11th employee share ownership plan (ESOP, see press release dated November 27, 2024) and (ii) the cancellation of 3.97 million treasury shares. Those cancelled shares were acquired to neutralize the dilutive effect of this ESOP plan on the one hand, and on the other, as part of the multi-year share buyback program.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get the future you want |

Attachment

Capgemini_-_2024-12-19_-_Capgemini_SE_share_capital_reduction