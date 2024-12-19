(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hundreds of companies use 10 Key Trends to formulate strategy and consider product development and have been doing so for over 25 years. Companies from America to Japan, Australia to France, and Sweden to South Korea rely on this report and return to it again and again for ideas and inspiration. Companies value the fact that 10 Key Trends has opinions that are clearly expressed and backed up with information from sales data to science.

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition and 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How do your category, your strategy and your brand measure up to the biggest consumer trends driving the food industry?

If you are trying to figure out the best strategy for your business - and what direction you should take with new product development - this unique report will help you answer those questions. Written in an accessible style, illustrated with charts and graphics, 10 Key Trends sets out:



The 10 most important long-term growth trends in nutrition & health.

The consumer, market and science drivers for each trend.

The direction of travel for each trend.

Which strategies you can use for each trend.

The time-horizon for each trend and strategy to deliver growth.

Which strategies are established paths and which are emergent opportunities.

Which strategies are higher-risk and which are lower-risk.

How each strategy is developing, using real-world examples, consumer research, and examples of brand communications. And some examples of failed strategies to help you avoid repeating common mistakes.

This report will help you to interpret:



What the trends mean for your business

What you can do now What you must be planning for tomorrow

Who will benefit from reading 10 Key Trends?



Brands, big or small, looking for a strategy direction or wanting to refine their strategy

Ingredient suppliers trying to understand the opportunities for their products and how to help their customers succeed

Researchers trying to figure out how to commercialise nutrition science

Start-ups (or anyone contemplating a start-up) Investors looking to place their money wisely

Key Topics Covered:



The 10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2025

Introduction

Key Trend summaries

Category Opportunities

Mega Trend 1: Weight wellness & metabolic health

Mega Trend 2: Fragmentation of health beliefs

Mega Trend 3: Naturally functional

Mega Trend 4: Snackification at the heart of strategy

Mega Trend 5: Sustainability

Key Trend 1: Animal protein powers on

Key Trend 2: Mood & mind

Key Trend 3: Digestive wellness diversifies

Key Trend 4: Carbs - better and fewer

Key Trend 5: Energy 2.0

Key Trend 6: Rethinking fat

Key Trend 7: Real food

Key Trend 8: Emergent blood sugar-friendly

Key Trend 9: Plant protein Key Trend 10: Plants made convenient

