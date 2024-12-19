2025 Food, Nutrition And Health Key Trends And 5 Mega Trends: How Do Your Category, Your Strategy And Your Brand Measure Up To The Biggest Consumer Trends
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hundreds of companies use 10 Key Trends to formulate strategy and consider product development and have been doing so for over 25 years. Companies from America to Japan, Australia to France, and Sweden to South Korea rely on this report and return to it again and again for ideas and inspiration. Companies value the fact that 10 Key Trends has opinions that are clearly expressed and backed up with information from sales data to science.
The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition and health 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How do your category, your strategy and your brand measure up to the biggest consumer trends driving the food industry?
If you are trying to figure out the best strategy for your business - and what direction you should take with new product development - this unique report will help you answer those questions. Written in an accessible style, illustrated with charts and graphics, 10 Key Trends sets out:
The 10 most important long-term growth trends in nutrition & health. The consumer, market and science drivers for each trend. The direction of travel for each trend. Which strategies you can use for each trend. The time-horizon for each trend and strategy to deliver growth. Which strategies are established paths and which are emergent opportunities. Which strategies are higher-risk and which are lower-risk. How each strategy is developing, using real-world examples, consumer research, and examples of brand communications. And some examples of failed strategies to help you avoid repeating common mistakes.
This report will help you to interpret:
What the trends mean for your business What you can do now What you must be planning for tomorrow
Who will benefit from reading 10 Key Trends?
Brands, big or small, looking for a strategy direction or wanting to refine their strategy Ingredient suppliers trying to understand the opportunities for their products and how to help their customers succeed Researchers trying to figure out how to commercialise nutrition science Start-ups (or anyone contemplating a start-up) Investors looking to place their money wisely
Key Topics Covered:
The 10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2025 Introduction Key Trend summaries Category Opportunities Mega Trend 1: Weight wellness & metabolic health Mega Trend 2: Fragmentation of health beliefs Mega Trend 3: Naturally functional Mega Trend 4: Snackification at the heart of strategy Mega Trend 5: Sustainability Key Trend 1: Animal protein powers on Key Trend 2: Mood & mind Key Trend 3: Digestive wellness diversifies Key Trend 4: Carbs - better and fewer Key Trend 5: Energy 2.0 Key Trend 6: Rethinking fat Key Trend 7: Real food Key Trend 8: Emergent blood sugar-friendly Key Trend 9: Plant protein Key Trend 10: Plants made convenient
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
