This report discusses the power market structure of Australia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.
Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.
Scope
Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector. Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035 Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology Data on leading active and upcoming power plants Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Renewables will account for 55.6% share in Australian power generation mix by 2030.
1.2 Solar PV to continue its dominance among renewables.
2 Introduction
2.1 Australia Power Market
2.2 the analyst Report Guidance
3 Australia Power Market, Snapshot
3.1 Country Summary
3.2 Macroeconomic Factors
3.3 Supply Security
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Challenges
3.6 Geopolitical Crisis
4 Australia Power Market, Market Analysis
4.1 Market Structure
4.2 Key Market Players
4.3 Financial Deals
Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023 Deals by Type, 2023
4.4 Australia Power Market, Demand Structure
Power Consumption by Sector, 2023
4.5 Australia Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges
5 Renewable Energy Policy, Australia
5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
5.2 Policy Snapshot
5.3 Renewable Energy Targets
5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework
Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme Climate Change Target 2030 Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) 2023-24 Budget National Hydrogen Strategy Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord - Hygate program Microgrids Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP)
5.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia
Feed-in Tariffs South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions The Sustainability Incentives Scheme South Australia Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - South Australia
5.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)
Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW Proposed New Energy Policy Framework Feed-in Tariffs Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities Solar Homes Policy Solar for Low Income Household Empowering Homes: Solar Battery Loan Program NSW Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - New South Wales Small-scale Technology Certificates
5.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria
Renewable Energy Action Plan Victoria's Climate Change Strategy Feed-in Tariffs Agriculture Energy Investment Plan (AEIP) New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET) The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS) Renewable Hydrogen Commercialization Pathways Fund Victorian Big Battery (VBB) National Hydrogen Strategy - Victoria
5.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania
Feed-in Tariffs Renewable Energy Action Plan Renewable Energy Target Tasmania Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - Tasmania Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan
5.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland
Feed-in Tariffs Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions Queensland interest-free solar loans Solar 150 initiative CleanCo National Hydrogen Strategy - Queensland
5.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory
ACT Renewable Energy Auctions Home Battery Storage Program Rooftop Solar Scheme Sustainable Household Scheme National Hydrogen Strategy - Australian Capital Territory
5.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia
Climate Policy Energy Transformation Strategy Distributed Energy Buyback Scheme (DEBS) National Hydrogen Strategy - Western Australia
5.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory
Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target Incentives for Renewable Energy Solar Energy Transformation Program (SETuP) National Hydrogen Strategy - Northern Territory
6 Australia Power Market, Capacity and Generation
6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023
6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
7 Australia Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview
7.1 Transmission Network
7.2 Distribution Network
7.3 Grid Interconnection
8 Australia Power Market, Major Generating Companies
8.1 AGL Energy Ltd
Company Overview Business Description SWOT Overview
8.2 Origin Energy Ltd
8.3 Snowy Hydro Ltd
8.4 EnergyAustralia Pty Ltd
9 Appendix
