Creative Group, Inc. Partners With Virtual Incentives To Enhance Global Payout Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Virtual Incentives, a leading provider of global digital reward solutions. This partnership aims to bring innovative incentive solutions to the global stage, enhancing the way clients manage and distribute rewards across the diverse markets Creative Group supports.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Virtual Incentives to provide our clients with more flexible and seamless global payout options," said Jamie Schwartz, Sr. Director of Performance Solutions Strategy for Creative Group. "This partnership strengthens our ability to support clients' needs for customizable, reloadable gift card rewards or incentives, particularly as businesses continue to expand globally. Physical or virtual gift cards are easy and safe, and can be used in many ways such as rewards, spending money for event attendees, gratuities, and holiday gifting."

The partnership will leverage Virtual Incentives' digital rewards platform, offering instant, secure, and personalized payouts across multiple currencies and markets. By combining Creative Group's expertise in incentive and recognition programs with Virtual Incentives' advanced technology and global content network, this collaboration will deliver enhanced solutions to boost participant engagement, motivation, and loyalty, while streamlining payment logistics for events. Whether it's for reward or travel, gift cards play an important role in participants having a positive experience.

"Our platform is designed to simplify global reward with industry-leading variety, and through this partnership, we will be able to deliver greater value to Creative Group's clients, helping them drive performance and achieve business objectives more effectively," said Nathaniel Shelley-Reade, Chief Revenues Officer at Virtual Incentives.

Both companies are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive performance through recognition and incentives. This collaboration will benefit clients by providing a streamlined, digital-first approach to reward management, further enhancing Creative Group's already robust offering.

About Virtual Incentives

Virtual Incentives is transforming the landscape of global payouts with unmatched speed, flexibility, and innovation. Serving millions of consumers worldwide, Virtual Incentives offers digital reward solutions for a variety of applications, including employee incentives, research study payouts, and loyalty program cash-outs. With extensive coverage across 145 countries via Visa and Mastercard, eGiftCard availability in 67 countries, and support for 59 currencies, Virtual Incentives connects users to over 4,500 global brands. The platform provides fast, seamless, and efficient payment solutions, tailored to meet the needs of businesses and consumers on a global scale. For more information, visit

.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service meeting, events, incentive, and recognition agency specializing in end-to-end meeting and event management , engagement programs,

and sales and channel incentives . An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with an Event Marketer Award , multiple SITE Crystal Awards , and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality, and more. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices near San Francisco, California; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED