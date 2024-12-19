Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Named Carbuzz Best EV For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



CarBuzz declares: "The IONIQ 5 N is grin-worthy in the way only the best performance cars can be. In the all-electric game, N comes way before M."

IONIQ 5 N features 601 horsepower, plus a driver-selectable N Grin Boost1 function delivering an additional 40 horsepower N e-Shift's simulated manual gearchange function cited as a key fun factor

Dec. 19, 2024

Hyundai's high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric SUV has been awarded the CarBuzz Best EV for 2025. CarBuzz editors evaluated over 160 new cars this year, evaluating their performance, practicality, value, and overall impact on the automotive landscape. In crowning the CarBuzz Best Electric Vehicle, editors considered an EV's affordability, driving range and recharge speed, ease of use, and impact on the environment as factors. Bonus consideration is given to EVs that are good enough to change perceptions around electric cars.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sep. 13, 2023.

"It's such a huge honor for the IONIQ 5 N performance SUV to be named the CarBuzz Best EV for 2025," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America. "We feel the IONIQ 5 N is a beast, with features like N e-Shift and N Grin Boost, the 5 N flips the script on what EVs can do-bringing serious power and excitement to the streets and proving electric performance can truly thrill."

CarBuzz says, "Hyundai has found the solution to making EVs cool. By giving the IONIQ 5 N the sounds of a gasoline car and the simulated shifts of a transmission with its N e-Shift feature, Hyundai has created the most entertaining driving experience available in an EV today, and one that feels more organic than even some genuine combustion cars. Every other automaker needs to copy Hyundai's homework immediately. There are quicker EVs on the market, but Hyundai's decision to focus on driving pleasure rather than outright speed differentiates the IONIQ 5 N from its competitors. Hyundai is not the first company to attempt a track-focused EV, but it's the first one to get it perfect."

State-of-the-art technology delivers shift feeling and engaging fun in an Everyday Sportscar

Fulfilling the N brand pillar of Everyday Sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and exhilarating driving through its novel integrated N e-Shift and N Active Sound+ functions. N e-Shift provides unprecedented control over power delivery, replicating the natural, familiar gear-change sensation of a dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission. N Active Sound+ works to underpin this sensation with manually selectable powertrain soundtracks, including the driver's choice of an ICE-like engine and exhaust soundtrack or more futuristic sounds for a uniquely immersive enthusiast experience. Together, these features greatly enhance the joy of driving by viscerally and audibly simulating the attributes of a high-performance ICE vehicle.

N e-Shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found in N's internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. This technology replicates gearshifts by precisely controlling motor torque output to simulate the power-shift feeling between gear changes, painstakingly matched to synchronized audible cues. There's even a synthetic redline. As a result, IONIQ 5 N delivers a more entertaining and interactive driving experience that feels far closer to a high-performance ICE model than any other EV.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-Shift to enhance the driving experience by creating a more visceral and exciting sensory experience. This driver-selectable technology leverages a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) to offer three distinct powertrain soundtracks. The 'Ignition' theme simulates the sound of an exciting internal-combustion four-cylinder engine. 'Evolution' provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e Rolling Lab prototype, featuring variable volume that is synchronized with lateral g-forces while cornering. The 'Supersonic' theme is a unique aural concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets. The objective of N Active Sound+ isn't just added sonic excitement; this technology provides the driver with an acoustic reference point to help gauge the power utilized and available during cornering. This capability was borne from thousands of kilometers of development and testing at Germany's legendary Nürburgring racetrack.

Footnotes

1 - Always use extreme caution when using the N Grin Boost feature. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

