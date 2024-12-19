Regenx Grants Stock Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp . (the " Company " or " Regenx ") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) announces the Company has granted an aggregate of 5,700,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and various consultants of the Company. The options are at an exercise price of $0.05 per share and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the on July 27, 2022.

During 2024, 1,800,000 options issued to directors, officers, employees and various consultants in 2019, expired.

The grant of the options has been approved by the Board of Directors and is subject to the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Regenx Tech Corp.

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company with operations in the United States. The Company owns an innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. For further information visit:

