Quantiphi Joins AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named one of nine global partners to join the newly launched Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance by Web Services (AWS) , an Amazon, company, to help expand the reach of AWS' Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC).

The GenAIIC, launched June 2023, connects organizations with AWS AI/ML scientists and strategy experts to help them envision, identify and develop generative AI solutions. The Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance leverages Quantiphi's extensive domain expertise and the GenAIIC's proven methodology that addresses challenges like operational inefficiencies, customer engagement gaps and innovation roadblocks with scalable generative AI use cases.

"This extended partnership with AWS and AWS Professional Services underscores Quantiphi's leadership in the generative AI space and our commitment to delivering impactful, scalable solutions," Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller said. "By combining our capabilities, know-how and skilled team members, we aim to jointly help organizations unlock new levels of innovation, efficiency and growth, ensuring they are well-positioned to thrive in today's AI-driven landscape."

By collaborating closely with AWS , Quantiphi will expand its ability to co-innovate generative AI solutions, accelerate generative AI adoption and enhance Return on Investment (ROI) for customers seeking to invest in AI and embarking on an AI transformation journey.

"We are committed to solving what matters and facilitating meaningful change for businesses by transforming complex ideas into actionable, AI-powered solutions," Keller said.

Since its inception, the GenAIIC has helped thousands of businesses achieve business success with AI. As part of the Partner Innovation Alliance, Quantiphi will contribute its resources and expertise to amplify these efforts, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of generative AI and drive sustainable growth and innovation.

