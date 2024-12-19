DAN DA DAN RETURNS FOR A JULY 2025 SEASON 2 RELEASE!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

THE OCCULT ALREADY-CLASSIC IS CONFIRMED FOR A COMEBACK

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mainichi Broadcasting System announced that the smash-hit anime DAN DA DAN will return with a second season in July 2025. Already hailed as one of the best anime, if not television productions outright, of 2024; Season 2 of DAN DA DAN is set to launch into a new chapter following the shocking cliffhanger that capped off the first season.

The newly unveiled Season 2 announcement visual captures a sense of tension and unease, with the ominous presence of Evil Eye, fixated on Jiji, standing in the center, commanding attention through its unsettling gaze. The deep purple hues that fill the background heighten anticipation for the intense and merciless battles that await Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and Turbo Granny. Adding to the intrigue, the artwork features portraits of renowned classical composers and a small kaiju, hinting at the bizarre and unpredictable adventures still to come in DAN DA DAN.

For more information about DAN DA DAN, and for updates as the premiere of the second season draws closer, please visit the official English social media accounts at @animeDANDADANen on X and @anime_dandadan_en on Instagram, as well as the official English website at . For information on distribution platforms, please visit

[Season 1 Information]

ABOUT DAN DA DAN:

DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her

classmate Okarun, an occult geek. The two of them started talking after Momo rescued Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. To make each other believe in what they denied the existence of, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal entities that defy comprehension. Amid trouble, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal entities! Could this be the start of a fateful romance as well!?

Now begins a new story of occult battles and adolescence!

Based on the popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN is an electrifying, action-packed love letter to sci-fi and horror with the heart of a ruthlessly funny teen rom-com. The directorial debut from Fuga Yamashiro is the latest series from cutting-edge animation studio Science SARU (The Colors Within, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) with pulse-pounding original music from kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man).

STAFF:

Original Work: Yukinobu Tatsu

(Serialized in "Shonen Jump Plus" BY SHUEISHA)

Director: Fuga Yamashiro

Script: Hiroshi Seko

Music: kensuke ushio

Character Design: Naoyuki Onda

Creature Design: Yoshimichi Kameda

Color Design: Satoshi Hashimoto, Makiho Kondo\

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Compositing Director: Kazuto Izumita

Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose

Sound Director: Eriko Kimura

Animation Production: Science SARU

MUSIC:

Opening Theme Song: "Otonoke" by Creepy Nuts

Ending Theme Song: "TAIDADA" by ZUTOMAYO

CAST:

Shion Wakayama (JP) / Abby Trott (EN) as "Momo"

Natsuki Hanae (JP) / AJ Beckles (EN) as "Okarun"

Nana Mizuki (JP) / Kari Wahlgren (EN) as "Seiko"

Ayane Sakura (JP) / Lisa Reimold (EN) as "Aira"

Kaito Ishikawa (JP) / Aleks Le (EN) as "Jiji"

Kazuya Nakai (JP) / Ben Diskin (EN) as "Serpoian"

Mayumi Tanaka (JP) / Barbara Goodson (EN) as "Turbo Granny"

Ryuzaburo Otomo (JP) as "Flatwoods Monster"

Kikuko Inoue (JP) as "Acrobatic Silky"

Tomokazu Seki (JP) as "Dover Demon"

Tomokazu Sugita (JP) as "Taro"

Fumi Hirano (JP) as "Hana"

Masako Isobe (JP) as "Naki Kito"

??? (JP) as "Evil Eye"

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Official website:

Official website (EN):

Official X:

@anime_dandadan

Official X (EN):

@animeDANDADANen

Official Instagram (EN):

@anime_dandadan_en

Rights Notation

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

About MBS

Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc., (MBS) is known as a pioneer in the Japanese broadcasting industry. Tracing back through history, MBS was one of the first commercial radio stations in Japan, starting its first radio broadcasts in 1951 and later beginning terrestrial television broadcasting in 1959. MBS has its head office in Osaka, which is the business center of Kansai, the western part of Japan, with new emerging businesses and innovative ideas. For anime, MBS has been co-producing and broadcasting for more than half a century. The broadcaster is the TV home to numerous global hit anime franchises like "Attack on Titan," "Full Metal Alchemist" and "Jujutsu Kaisen." In addition to co-producing those and many other series, MBS was a co-producer of "Akira," seen as one of the most influential anime films of all time.



About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming. Some of Science SARU's best-known works include Lu Over the Wall, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Inu-Oh, and The Colors Within, among others. Science SARU's future releases include the TV anime series The Ghost In The Shell, planned for broadcast in 2026, and SANDA.





Additional Assets:

HERE



SOURCE Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc.

