Director/PDMR Shareholding


12/19/2024 11:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion technology & General VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Fiona Wollocombe
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0005581672
b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion KAY VCT PLC
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.7133 88,822 £63,356.73
d)

 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		N/A - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Swarupa Pathakji
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0005581672
b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion KAY VCT PLC
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.7133 14,169 £10,106.75
d)

 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		N/A - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Simon Thorpe
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0005581672
b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion KAY VCT PLC
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.7133 25,943 £18,505.14
d)

 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		N/A - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
19 December 2024


MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109012796


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

