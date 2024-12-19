Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
12/19/2024 11:15:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Crown VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Richard Wilson has been appointed to the Board effective today. He already held 224,502 ordinary shares in Albion Crown VCT PLC in addition to the below transaction.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Richard Glover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Crown VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| Ordinary C Shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00BSPT6546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Crown VCT PLC and Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £0.4183
| 88,681
| £37,095.26
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
| N/A - single transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 19 December 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
|
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Ann Berresford
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Crown VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| Ordinary C shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00BSPT6546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Crown VCT PLC and Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £0.4183
| 26,917
| £11,259.38
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
| N/A - single transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 19 December 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
|
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Richard Wilson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Crown VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| Ordinary C shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00BSPT6546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Crown VCT PLC and Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £0.4183
| 86,957
| £36,374.11
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
| N/A - single transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 19 December 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
|
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
19 December 2024
