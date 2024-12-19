SPACE ID Launches 1St TON-Based Domain Name On Duckchain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPACE ID , web3's leading multichain domain name service, is pleased to announce its first-ever integration with The Open (TON) blockchain via DuckChain – the first EVM-compatible Layer 2 solution for the rapidly expanding TON network.

With SPACE ID .duck domain names, DuckChain users can build their digital identities within their favorite community, gaining an enhanced user experience and increased security on DuckChain.

The owners of SPACE ID Web3 Snaps .duck domains can transfer assets in MetaMask using just their domain names. For example, "jane.duck" can be used to send funds instead of a 40-60-character wallet address where one mistake can lead to significant losses. This is now, for the first time, available to TON users.

TON uses an exclusive, proprietary programming language and - uniquely - DuckChain allows developers to deploy Ethereum-based applications directly onto TON without coding modification.

DuckChain also facilitates secure cross-chain asset transfers and allows users to pay gas fees with Telegram Stars in the Telegram App, further streamlining the user experience.

Harrison Seletsky, Director of Business Development at SPACE ID, says:“Our mission at SPACE ID is to create a truly unified domain name service that can be used across the entire blockchain ecosystem. This first-ever integration with a project in the TON ecosystem is a major milestone toward achieving this ultimate goal.“DuckChain has a strong and vibrant community and we're excited to connect with this engaged group of users. Equally, we're thrilled to showcase DuckChain as the gateway to the TON blockchain among our loyal and active community focussed on privacy and security.”

This new integration supports SPACE ID's mission to be a truly interoperable digital identity solution. This is also the first time that SPACE ID is using $TON for domain pricing, which will simplify onboarding for TON ecosystem users.

This initiative also aligns with DuckChain's goal to enhance scalability and liquidity within TON by integrating with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other blockchains for simpler asset bridging and development on TON.

This news follows SPACE ID's recent integration with Venus Protocol – a lending platform and synthetic stablecoin protocol on the Binance Smart Chain. This integration - again - significantly simplifies the user experience by allowing users to interact and transact on Venus using their .bnb, .eth, and .arb SPACE ID handles.

SPACE ID now supports 22 blockchain domain names on 18 blockchains, making it a one-stop platform for managing secure, interoperable digital identities that are set to become a pillar of web3 as security, privacy, and user authenticity become increasing concerns.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID is a multichain web3 domain and identity platform that allows users to register, trade, and manage web3 domains from a single interface. SPACE ID also offers an SDK and API that applications can plug into their platform, bringing web3 domain infrastructure to their ecosystem. It also offers a multichain service through which anyone can easily create and manage their own web3 identity.

To learn more about SPACE ID, users can visit

About DuckChain

DuckChain is the first TON Consumer layer powered by TONScale Labs and Arbitrum. Dedicated to bringing billions of Telegram users from off-chain to on-chain.

To learn more, users can visit:

Contact

PR Director

Anna Fedorova

Block3 PR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at