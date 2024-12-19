UK Construction Equipment Rental & Leasing Industry Research Report 2024 Featuring Major Players - Speedy Hire And Sunbelt Rentals
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Rental & Leasing in the UK - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Construction companies rent or lease equipment to minimise costs, providing opportunities for machinery suppliers. The industry's performance is strongly tied to the construction sector, with the residential market a primary driver of sales. Funding for large scale projects like HS2 and the Crossrail has provided long and short-term demand for construction equipment suppliers recently, as has a recovery in commercial construction output after the troubles of the pandemic.
Revenue is projected to climb at a compound annual rate of 0.7% over the five years through 2023-24 to £8.4 billion, including an expected 1.1% rise in 2023-24. Construction activity is rising in 2023-24, with the IHS Construction PMI reported at 51.7 in July 2023, the strongest reading in five months, propelling revenue growth.
Companies in this industry rent and lease out construction equipment such as cranes, crane lorries, scaffolding, work platforms, bulldozers, graders and excavators. The hire of machinery or equipment with an operator is not included in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
Speedy Hire plc Sunbelt Rentals Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
