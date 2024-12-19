Moaisoft Launches Kaimyou Maker, An Automatic Kaimyou Creation And Editing Software For Nintendo Switchtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

東京都, JAPAN, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moaisoft, renowned for developing diverse software, has released "Kaimyou Maker" today, December 19, 2024. This Nintendo SwitchTM software enables the automatic creation, management, and editing of kaimyou, offering features such as certificate issuance and saving, as well as using the console as an ihai. It is a professional-grade tool designed for individuals, families, and clergy alike.

It's perfectly acceptable to create your own kaimyou (posthumous Buddhist names), and preparing one during your lifetime can provide peace of mind.

In Japan, obtaining a kaimyou through a temple often requires a significant donation. However, with "Kaimyou Maker," there are no additional fees.

Worried that creating a kaimyou might require extensive knowledge of Buddhism? No need to worry. This software automatically generates kaimyou following Buddhist traditions, ensuring both authenticity and ease of use.

All users need to do is decide whether they like the generated kaimyou. If not, it can be regenerated as many times as needed until it feels just right.

Even if you don't need a kaimyou, the software offers full customization of suffixes (igou), making it versatile enough to use as a“Nickname Maker.”

Who Is This For?

Unable to afford a kaimyou for a deceased loved one.

Want to create a kaimyou during their lifetime to eliminate worries about old age.

Don't need a kaimyou but want a unique nickname.

Wish to include a kaimyou in their will.

Dissatisfied with an existing kaimyou.

Prefer a direct cremation or family funeral without unnecessary expenses.

Seeking a kaimyou for a loved one, a relative, or themselves.

Professional monks who manage danka (temple patrons).

Advanced Auto-Generation Feature

Supports a wide range of Buddhist sects, enabling the creation of kaimyou, including houmyou, hougou, myougou, and okuri-na, tailored to the unique styles of each tradition.

For example, in addition to common formats like“~ 居士 (Koji),” the system also accommodates sect-specific styles, such as“~ 釋 (Shaku)” in Jodo Shinshu.

Capable of generating premium kaimyou that traditionally require significant offerings, including styles like“~ 院居士 (In-Koji),”“~ 院釋 (In-Shaku),” or“~ 院日信士 (In-Nichi-Shinji).

Names are automatically generated following hyousoku (Phonetic Categories Assigned to Each Kanji) principles, ensuring harmonious and pleasing kaimyou.

Users can freely modify the number of characters in Ingou (temple title), dougou (path name), kaimyou, and yogou (honorary title), allowing for the creation of unique and unconventional names.

Adheres to traditional Buddhist practices by automatically excluding undesirable Kanji that are considered inauspicious.

Additionally, users may intentionally include characters deemed taboo if desired.

Powerful Editing Features for Full Customization

Automatically generated kaimyou can be freely edited to suit your preferences.

While the names are generated by AI and may not be perfect every time, the software offers tools to ensure complete customization:

Retain your favorite parts of the generated name and regenerate the rest, allowing gradual refinement to your satisfaction.

Assign specific Kanji characters individually and customize their readings.

Register favorite Kanji to increase their likelihood of appearing, or exclude certain characters entirely.

Access a database of historical and renowned individuals' kaimyou for inspiration and reference.

Ihai Features

With the simplified Ihai function, your Nintendo SwitchTM can transform into a digital ihai (Buddhist memorial tablet) simply by standing it upright.

The ihai displays bonji (Sanskrit characters) and decorative kanji, which are automatically tailored to the selected Buddhist sect.

The feature supports various ihai styles, including:

Shiraki ihai (unfinished wooden tablets)

Seizen ihai (pre-death memorial tablets)

Zokumyou ihai (tablets with secular names)

For pre-death kaimyou, red text formatting is available to distinguish them appropriately.

Enhance the experience with traditional mokugyo (wooden fish drum) or orin (bell) sounds, performed by shaking the Joy-ConTM. An automated playback option is also available for added convenience.

Kaimyou Certificate: Effortless Creation and Elegance

With the Kaimyou Certificate Issuance feature, users can effortlessly create and save customized certificates directly to the Nintendo SwitchTM album.

Professional-grade certificates can be printed using any printer, transforming standard paper into an elegant document.

The background can be set to plain for use with your own ceremonial paper, or choose from traditional washi patterns to achieve a refined look, even on ordinary paper.

Customize the issuer's details, making this feature ideal for clergy offering kaimyou to their congregants.

Supports red text formatting for pre-death kaimyou and allows detailed customization of issuance reasons and styles.

This feature ensures that each certificate is tailored to meet your specific needs while maintaining a professional and polished appearance.

Additional Features

Includes a parishioner management feature, allowing you to manage multiple individuals by name, age, denomination, and more.

Customize the Igou with any word, enabling the creation of unique kaimyou such as“~ 魔王 (Demon King)" or other titles.

Supported Denominations

浄土宗(Jōdo-shū)/西山浄土宗(SeizanJōdo-shū)

浄土真宗(JōdoShin-shū)/真宗高田派(ShinshūTakada-Ha)

日蓮宗(Nichiren-shū)/日蓮正宗(NichirenSei-shū)

曹洞宗(Sōtō-shū)/臨済宗( Sōtō-shū)/黄檗宗(Ōbaku-shū)

真言宗(Shingon-shū)/天台宗(Tendai-shū)/融通念仏宗(YūzūNembutsu-shū)

時宗(Ji-shū)

律宗(Ritsu-shū)

神道(Shinto)

* It also supports cases such as non-religious, unknown, or unspecified.



Software Details

Supported Languages : English, Japanese

Supported play modes : TV mode, Tabletop mode, Handheld mode

Required Space : 221MB

Number of Players : 1

Supported Controllers : Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Save Data Cloud Backup : Supported

Genre : Lifestyle/ Utility / Simulation / Education

Release Date : December 19, 2024

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

* ©2011-2024 Moaisoft / Kaimyou Maker / 戒名メーカー®



