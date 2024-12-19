Heimar Hf.: Regular Notification Of Share Buybacks In Accordance With The Buyback Program – End Of Buyback
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The buyback under the buyback program, which was announced on November 20 2024, has now been completed.
In week 51, Heimar hf. (“Heimar”) purchased 1,200,000 own shares at a total purchase price of 44,700,000 ISK, as follows:
| Date
| Time
| Shares Purchased
| Transaction Price (Rate)
| Purchase Price (ISK)
| 16.12.2024
| 11:38
| 1,000,000
| 37.1
| 37,100,000
| 19.12.2024
| 12:08
| 200,000
| 38
| 7,600,000
| Total
|
| 1,200,000
|
| 44,700,000
The transactions are in accordance with Heimar's buyback program, which was announced on November 20, 2024. According to the program, the buybacks will amount to a maximum of ISK 500,000,000 in total, and the program will remain in effect until that limit is reached, but no later than the company's 2025 Annual General Meeting. The buyback under Heimar's buyback program has now been completed.
Heimar owned 44,445,833 shares prior to the above transaction, and following these purchases, now holds 45,645,833 shares, or approximately 2.52% of the company's issued shares, with a total purchase price of ISK 1,499,999,989.
The execution of the buyback program will comply with the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, as referred to in the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse, No. 60/2021, as well as the European Commission's delegated regulation No. 2016/1052/EU, which contains technical terms related to buyback programs.
For further information, please contact:
Björn Eyþór Benediktsson – Chief Financial Officer – ...
