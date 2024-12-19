Zatuchni & Associates Fights For Wage And Hour Justice In Hackensack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading New Jersey employment law firm champions workers' rights in wage disputes and discrimination cases across Hackensack and Bergen County.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zatuchni & Associates , a premier employment law firm, employment law services in Hackensack , as its commitment to protecting employee rights throughout Bergen County which reflects the firm's dedication to providing high-quality representation for workers facing workplace discrimination, harassment, and wage violations.

"Every employee deserves fair compensation and protection under the law," says David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney of Zatuchni & Associates. "We serve workers across Bergen County who face workplace injustices, particularly in wage and hour disputes where expertise makes the crucial difference."

The firm's enhanced presence in Hackensack builds upon its track record of successful employment law advocacy. With multiple Superlawyers recognitions from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025, Zatuchni & Associates has demonstrated consistent excellence in employment law, including securing a landmark $3.2 million jury verdict in New Jersey.

The firm's Hackensack employment lawyers handle a broad spectrum of cases, including:

.Wage and Hour Claims: Ensuring employees are paid properly for their hard work is a core focus. The firm helps workers recover unpaid wages, overtime pay, and other compensation they are legally entitled to.

.Discrimination and Harassment: No one should be subjected to discrimination or harassment based on their race, ethnicity, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, or disability. Zatuchni & Associates fights for employees' rights in these situations.

.Wrongful Termination: When an employer terminates an employee illegally, the firm can help pursue legal action and seek compensation.

.Whistleblower Protection: Employees who report wrongdoing by their employers deserve protection. The firm safeguards whistleblowers' rights and holds companies accountable for retaliation.

.Severance Agreements: Employees facing termination may be presented with a severance agreement. Zatuchni & Associates reviews these agreements to ensure they are fair and protect the employee's rights.

Zatuchni & Associates prioritizes client service and communication and keeps clients informed throughout the legal process and are committed to achieving the best possible results.

"Zatuchni & Associates is a very knowledgeable, honest, and professional law firm. David is kind, patient, and supportive of his clients. His staff is friendly and provided excellent customer service. He worked diligently to get me a settlement that was more than I expected. Retain him with confidence," shares Londie, a satisfied client.

Drawing from unique insights gained from his early career defending corporate employers, David Zatuchni brings valuable perspective to employee advocacy. "It was a pleasure working with Zatuchni & Associates, Dave was always there for me guiding me in the eight direction," notes client Sandi Donofrio.

If you are facing an employment law issue in New Jersey, contact Zatuchni & Associates today. Call +1 609-243-0300 or visit contact/ for a free, confidential consultation. Follow the law firm;s blog at for updates on employment law developments and worker rights.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates (about-us/ ) in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300



Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644



Note to Editors:

.Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

.The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

.Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

.The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

David Zatuchni

Zatuchni & Associates

+1 609-243-0300

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.