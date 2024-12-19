Ben Munson Named President Of Contour Aviation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Executive Brings Commercial and Operational Expertise to Support Growth
SMYRNA, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Aviation announced today the appointment of Ben Munson
as President, effective January 6, 2025.
He will report to Matt Chaifetz, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
At Contour,
Munson
will have oversight of the company's day-to-day operations, including dispatch and related flight activity, maintenance, commercial planning, finance, and human resources,
"Ben and I have worked together as business partners for nearly a decade," said Chaifetz.
"He is the driven, dynamic leader that I have sought to bolster our leadership team in light of our ambitious plans for continued growth.
I am thrilled to have him officially join our organization."
Munson
brings nearly two decades of industry experience to his new position at Contour.
In addition to roles in network planning at AirTran Airways and Alaska Airlines,
Munson
is the founder of Embark Aviation, a consultancy that has provided revenue management, schedule planning, and network analysis to Contour since 2017.
He also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of
Seaborne
Airlines, tasked with
facilitating the company's restructuring and sale.
He joins Contour from The Landline Company, where he served as co-founder and President since the company's formation in 2018.
"I could not be more excited to work with Matt and his team of over 700 dedicated employees," added
Munson
For Contour to have built a fleet of nearly 40 jet aircraft in just eight years is a remarkable accomplishment; this is an incredible opportunity to capitalize on Contour's success and further cement its position as an industry leader."
Munson
will be relocating to the company's headquarters in Smyrna, TN in conjunction with his new role.
About Contour
Corporate Flight Management Inc. d/b/a Contour Aviation was founded in 1982.
The company's regional airline brand, Contour Airlines, provides critical air service to 29 cities across the country, including 22 Essential Air Service communities, using a growing fleet of Embraer and Bombardier aircraft. Based in Tennessee, Contour Aviation also offers private jet charter, aircraft management, and aircraft maintenance services in addition to operating the FBO at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. Tickets for Contour Airlines flights can be purchased at contourairlines and via the company's major airline partners.
SOURCE Contour Aviation
