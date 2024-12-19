Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To St. Augustine, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Estuary at Madeira , is coming soon to St. Augustine, Florida. is underway at 620 Pantano Drive in St. Augustine, and the community will open for sales in spring 2025.

Estuary at Madeira is an exclusive, gated community that will feature five one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,905 to 4,144+ square feet. Toll Brothers homes in Estuary at Madeira will offer 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages with luxurious features including elevated ceiling heights, stainless steel appliances, two-story great rooms, and more. Home sites offer picturesque lake and marsh views, nestled among mature oak and magnolia trees. Toll Brothers homes in Estuary at Madeira will be priced from $1 million. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









“Our new Estuary at Madeira community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home in one of Northeast Florida's most desirable areas with striking natural beauty and Old-World charm,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this resort-style community will set a new standard for luxury living in St. Augustine.”

Estuary at Madeira by Toll Brothers is located within the Maderia master-planned community in St. Johns County. Toll Brothers residents will have access to an array of established master plan amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, common spaces, and a future kayak launch to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Ideally located close to historic downtown St. Augustine and near metropolitan Jacksonville, Madeira is perfectly situated in one of Northeast Florida's most desirable areas. The community is within minutes public beaches and world-class golf courses.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Estuary at Madeira, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida .

