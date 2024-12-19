Enova Earns 12Th Consecutive Recognition As Best Place To Work In IT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For the 12th consecutive year, Enova International

(NYSE: ENVA ), a leading company powered by machine and world-class analytics, has been recognized as one of Foundry's Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT . Enova ranked 10th among midsize organizations.

"Our team members are the driving force behind Enova's innovation. As a company working at the cutting edge of technology and analytics, their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to 'Be Bold and Move Fast' is key to ensuring our long-term success," said Joe DeCosmo, Enova's Chief Analytics and Technology Officer. "As leaders, we strive to create an environment where our teams are inspired to push boundaries, collaborate boldly and develop creative solutions together. Earning this award for 12 consecutive years is a testament to the incredible talent, passion and dedication of our people, who continue to make Enova a world-class leader in technology and innovation."

Computerworld ranks organizations based on a comprehensive evaluation of company benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. Rankings are also reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

At Enova, team members are encouraged to take ownership of their own careers, and leaders foster an environment that empowers employees to learn and expand their skills. Enova offers programs like tuition reimbursement, shadowing and mentoring programs and manager boot camps to further employee growth. Enova's Baseline training program for new hires equips engineers with essential tools beginning on day one. Beyond onboarding, Tech Talks provide ongoing learning on emerging trends like AI and Machine Learning, while the Tech Exchange program allows team members to collaborate with different tech teams for a month.

Enova's commitment to growth and innovation extend beyond its own walls. In 2016, Women @ Enova launched the annual Chicago Women in Technology Conference to support and elevate diverse tech professionals. Enova's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council supports seven affinity groups celebrating the unique experiences and perspectives that help create a strong sense of community and strengthen company culture. Team volunteer and team-building events emphasize the impact team members can make in and outside the organization.

"This year's focus on AI has created demand for new skills in AI, data analytics, and cloud. The good news: leading companies recognize that these opportunities for business innovation also create new opportunities for internal IT talent," says Barbara Call, Global Director of Content Strategy at Foundry. "Our winning companies are committed to keeping their tech workforce happy and engaged – which means going beyond raises, perks, and promotions to offer opportunities for upskilling and training on cutting-edge and emerging technologies."

More information, including Enova's company profile and results of the 2025 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on computerworld . Open career opportunities are available at .

About Enova International

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA ) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 11.1 million customers with over $58 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at .

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems-and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website ( ), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at .

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

