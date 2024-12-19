New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Magnetic Building Sticks Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on by Elongdi



Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for Babies Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Imported by Melii Baby



Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard



Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

