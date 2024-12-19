Justt Secures $30M Series C Funding To Accelerate Global Expansion, Advance AI Technology, And Achieve Profitability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Existing Investors Reinforce Confidence in the Industry-Leading Automated Chargeback Management Provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, the leader in AI-based chargeback management, today announced the successful close of its $30 million Series C funding round, led by Zeev Ventures with participation from existing investors Oak HC/FT and F2 Venture Capital. This funding highlights the unwavering confidence of its investors in Justt's vision, sustained growth, and position as a leader.

With total funding now at $100 million, Justt is advancing its mission to transform chargeback management through its proprietary AI technology and in-house expertise. The company's scalable platform, designed for merchants of all sizes, is reshaping how payment disputes are resolved, helping businesses recover lost revenue, reduce complexity, and drive operational efficiency.

Fueling Expansion and Chargeback Innovation

This funding will drive Justt's strategic expansion into high-growth regions, while advancing its path to profitability by 2027. The company will enhance its proprietary AI-driven platform, which analyzes over 500 data points from multiple sources to create tailored, high-quality arguments for each case. This dynamic system leverages machine learning to optimize dispute win rates and continuously improve outcomes over time.

Justt's commitment to innovation and excellence has made it the trusted partner of over 200 clients, including some of the biggest names in global e-commerce.

"Justt's advanced AI and machine learning-driven approach is revolutionizing chargeback management, providing merchants with a scalable, results-driven solution to navigate an increasingly complex payments landscape," said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner at Zeev Ventures. "Justt's ability to execute, innovate, and deliver measurable value to merchants worldwide is unmatched. This funding underscores my confidence in their vision, leadership, and long-term strategy as they continue to expand globally and redefine the industry."

Momentum Built on Growth and Client Success

Since Justt's Series B in 2021, the company has demonstrated extraordinary growth. Revenue tripled in 2023 and grew more than 2X in 2024. Building on this momentum, Justt is projected to double its revenue year-over-year in both 2025 and 2026.

In 2024, Justt nearly doubled the total chargeback volume it managed compared to the previous year, reflecting the platform's growing adoption and scalability. Additionally, merchants who switched to Justt-whether from in-house teams or other solutions-recovered nearly twice as much revenue on average, demonstrating the superior results delivered by Justt's technology.

"Justt's ability to scale with our clients without compromising quality, and drive continuously improving results through advanced machine learning is what sets us apart in the industry," said Ofir Tahor, CEO and Co-Founder of Justt. "This funding will drive our global expansion, fuel technological advancements, and further our mission to help merchants resolve payment disputes more efficiently and recover more revenue."

Global Presence

In 2024, Justt expanded its global footprint by opening offices in New York and London, complementing its established R&D hub in Tel Aviv. The London office addresses growing demand in the UK and EMEA regions, helping merchants navigate increasingly complex and diverse payment ecosystems. Meanwhile, the New York headquarters enhances Justt's capacity to serve its expanding North American client base, the world's largest and most dynamic e-commerce market.

These strategic expansions strengthen Justt's ability to scale and deliver tailored solutions across industries and geographies. They also position the company for continued growth as it prepares to enter high-growth regions such as LATAM and APAC.

About Justt

Founded in 2020, Justt is the world's first smart chargeback solution that tailors each response and improves over time. Unlike template-based solutions, it uses AI-powered automation and domain expertise to generate dynamic arguments, customizing each response, no matter the volume or complexity. With a machine learning engine that's continuously running A/B tests in the background, Justt is the only chargeback solution that self-improves over time-helping merchants win more disputes effortlessly.

