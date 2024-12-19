E3 IT Services Celebrates 11Th Consecutive Best Of Washington Township Award Win

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ron OppermannWASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E3 IT Services is proud to announce our recognition as the winner in the "Computers/IT and Cybersecurity" category for the 11th consecutive year for the Best of Washington Township award. This honor, presented by the Washington Township Chamber of Commerce, is a testament to our clients' and community's trust, loyalty, and support.Through a competitive voting process, our dedication to providing expert consulting, efficient implementation, and exceptional performance has once again distinguished us as a leader in technology solutions.“The partners, Ron Oppermann and Randy Carbone are humble in accepting this honor and point directly to their staff of Solution Engineers and administrators in truly bringing this award back home to E3 IT Services for the 11th year in a row,” said Oppermann and Carbone.“This recognition in the 'Computers/IT and Cybersecurity' category reflects the incredible talent, dedication, and innovation our team brings to every client we serve.”Winners of this award will be invited to receive their official award at the annual“Best of” ceremony and dinner held in early 2025. They are also offered a free vendor space at the Chamber's Best of Block Party in the spring.“Winning this award for over a decade reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative IT and cybersecurity services that keep businesses and residents safe and connected. We are deeply grateful to everyone who voted for us and supported our mission to drive technology excellence throughout Washington Township and beyond,” Oppermann and Carbone added.Visit wtchamber/bestofwt to learn more about the awards and celebrate this remarkable milestone. Visit to learn more about E3 IT Services. Thank you for making E3 IT Services your trusted technology partner!About E3 IT ServicesE3 IT Services is a professionally managed IT services provider based in South Jersey. Its highly skilled team is committed to providing small-to medium-sized businesses, non-profits, and local government with excellent service, from innovative concepts to implementation. At E3 IT Services, we're more than an IT service company-we're more than an IT service company - we're an extension of your team.

