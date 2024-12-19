U.S. Oral Surgery Management Secures $175 Million Credit Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), the first and largest physician practice management (PPM) company focused exclusively on the oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty, announced today that it has closed on a new $175 million credit expansion. This new round of financing is an expansion of USOSM's current credit facility with its existing lenders and is expected to position USOSM for continued and accelerated growth through 2026.

“We're extremely grateful to our existing lenders for this credit expansion. This is a significant milestone, as the additional capital will fund our continued growth and development through 2026,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.“We're extremely proud that USOSM's performance continues to provide our lenders with the confidence they need to expand their commitment.”

USOSM Chief Financial Officer Henry Moomaw added,“We continue to be grateful for our existing lenders, who have supported our growth since the recapitalization with our private equity backer, Oak Hill Capital (OHC), in November 2021. This new round of financing includes favorable terms that will provide USOSM with the capital needed to continue to partner with the top oral surgeons across the U.S. for the next several years.”

Founded in November 2017, USOSM is a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier, board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. The first company of its kind, USOSM continues to lead the specialty today, with more than 250 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in 28 states.

USOSM has a 100% partner practice retention rate and more than 54% of the company is owned by the oral surgeons themselves. Patient care is USOSM's top priority, as evidenced by the fact that USOSM partner practices consistently achieve a Net Promoter Score (NPS) TM of 80 or above. This achievement is recognized as“world-class” by one of the ranking system's founders: Bain & Company .

“At USOSM, we set the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management, and our success is driven by our unwavering dedication to clinical excellence and to our surgeon partners, who are all leaders in their specialty,” added Hall.“We've always been extremely selective when choosing our surgeon partners. Our surgeon partners are board certified, exceptionally skilled and highly trained.”

With its practice support center headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners spanning 28 states. A management services organization that sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management, USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence and drives exceptional patient outcomes. USOSM is backed by the private equity firm Oak Hill Capital, a longstanding private equity firm focused on the North America middle-market. For more information, visit .

