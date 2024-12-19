Valyr Achieves Veteran Institute For Procurement (VIP) Certification Positioning For Growth In Federal Contracting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gabriel Albanes, CEO of ValyrJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valyr, an innovative Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in custom software and web development solutions, proudly announces its graduation from the prestigious Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) START Program. This certification marks a key step in Valyr's strategic growth as it navigates the federal marketplace and expands its ability to deliver high-quality services to military and civilian agencies.The VIP START Program equips Veteran-owned businesses with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to compete effectively for government contracts. Over the course of an intensive three-day, 27-hour training program, Valyr joined 49 other businesses from across the country in mastering essential topics, including government procurement processes, risk mitigation strategies, and proposal development.Gabriel Albanes, CEO of Valyr and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, expressed enthusiasm for the company's next phase of growth:“Completing the VIP START Program is an exciting milestone for Valyr. As a family business, we are eager to bring our veteran-led expertise and reliable, U.S.-based services to the federal space. This program has further strengthened our ability to deliver exceptional results for government partners while staying true to our mission of solving complex challenges through custom software.”Valyr's commitment to excellence and continuous learning, combined with its fully U.S.-based team and decades of web and software development experience, uniquely positions the company to support government initiatives requiring reliable, high-quality technology solutions.Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, commended Valyr and its fellow graduates:“We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors,” said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation.“We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”Valyr looks forward to leveraging the skills and connections gained through VIP START to contribute innovative technology solutions to federal agencies and beyond.About Valyr:Valyr is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), specializing in solving complex challenges through custom software and web development. Veteran- and family-run, with locations in St. Augustine, FL, and Pittsburgh, PA, Valyr combines top-notch customer service with innovative, U.S.-based solutions to empower businesses and government agencies alike. For more information about Valyr and its services, visit .About VIP START:The Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) START Program is a comprehensive certification program that provides practical, market-based instruction to help veteran-owned businesses win and sustain government contracts. Learn more at .

