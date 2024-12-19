Insight Global AI In Hiring Survey Highlights Essential Role Of Tech-Enabled People

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, an international professional services and staffing company, today released comprehensive survey results revealing the essential role of both human and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of hiring. The AI in Hiring 2025 survey highlights the technology's expanding role in streamlining the hiring process-but the still-essential nature of people to make great hires.



AI in Hiring Usage is Widespread: 99% of those surveyed reported using AI in some capacity in the hiring process.

Improved Efficiency: 98% saw significant improvements in hiring efficiency via AI in things like scheduling interviews, screening resumes, and assessing skills. Human-AI Balance: Even with this adoption and positive outcomes, 93% of hiring managers emphasized the importance of human involvement in the hiring process.

Nearly All Hiring Managers Use AI, But More Than Half Care if an Applicant Use It

With virtually all hiring managers reporting that they use AI in the hiring process, 54% also said they care if a jobseeker applies using a resume or cover letter written by AI. The juxtaposition of these two data points reveals a friction point for people on opposite sides of the interview table.



Looking Ahead

Our research shows how hiring managers are applying AI to the standard components of the hiring process, achieving noticeable success. Hiring managers use AI as part of their day-to-day work now, and this report indicates s a growing enthusiasm among them for the future of integrating the tool into the hiring process-but not as a replacement for human experts.



Access the full 2025 AI in Hiring Survey Report.



About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across IT, healthcare, engineering, and more. With more than 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, our mission is to develop people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.c



