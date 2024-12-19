Baltic Horizon Fund Financial Calendar For 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of investors according to the following schedule in 2025:
| Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024
| 17 February 2025
| Audited annual report for 2024
| 31 March 2025
| Audited annual report for 2024 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS
| 24 April 2025
| Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025
| 8 May 2025
| Annual General Meeting of investors
| 2 June 2025
| Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025
| 7 August 2025
| Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025
| 7 November 2025
| Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025
| 17 February 2026
