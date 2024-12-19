ISL 2024-25: Recovering From Virus, Chennaiyin FC Bullish About Away Clash With Mumbai City

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will be looking to record back-to-back wins in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 when they take on champion side Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Arena in Mumbai on Saturday.

Deputising for the unwell Owen Coyle, Wilson also provided updates on the availability of several players in light of the virus that has hit the camp. The assistant coach stated that Ryan Edwards, Lukas Brambilla, and Ankit Mukherjee were back in training, with the suspended Connor Shields and the recovering Elsinho Dias the only confirmed absentees for the Mumbai outing.

The previous match witnessed Elsinho stretchered off under medical care. Wilson also provided an update on his situation:“These things happen in a football match. Head coach Owen Coyle is very experienced, he knows how to take care of it, and he has been speaking with the players this week on how to move ahead. We are looking forward to Elsinho recovering and rejoining the team.”

Joining Wilson for the press conference was summer signing Kiyan Nassiri, who detailed his experience so far and laid down his personal goals for the season.

“I am just trying my best in training. Obviously, it's not in my hands who makes it in the first eleven; I can train and do very well and keep my head up, keep training every day, keep giving my 100 per cent. If the coach decides I am fit to play, I'll be there,” Kiyan said.“My plan is to get better every season. My mentality is always to win something with the club and I hope we get that this season.”

Chennaiyin's earlier meeting against Mumbai City in the reverse fixture produced an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Marina Arena, which saw Edwards score his first goal of the season.