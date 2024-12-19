Radians Donates Over $60,000 In Winter Jackets To Help Memphians In Need Of Warmth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Volunteers at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in downtown Memphis help sort, box, and distribute Radians winter jackets and other items to provide warmth for Memphians without permanent shelter this holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a leading PPE manufacturer, partners with the Memphis St. Patrick Parish Pastoral Council in their mission to provide warm apparel for Memphians in need of warmth this holiday season and in the winter months ahead.

About 80% of the people served by the St. Patrick Catholic Church are living without permanent shelter. As temperatures drop and the wind chill rises, unhoused individuals face extreme risks from the cold, including hypothermia and frostbite.

"Without access to adequate shelter or warm clothing, even a single night outdoors can become life-threatening," said Radians CEO Mike Tutor. "Providing winter jackets can make a significant difference, offering warmth, hope, and visibility to those who need it most."

About Radians

Radians® is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With over 25 years of expertise, Radians offers a comprehensive line of safety products designed to reduce injuries and safeguard individuals across diverse markets, including industrial safety, construction, public safety, and retail. Radians has partnered with highly respected brands including DEWALT®, STANLEY®, DUCKS UNLIMITED®, CRAFTSMAN® and DSM Dyneema to provide high performance personal protection products. Radians' brands include Bellingham®, Crossfire®, NeeseTM, VolCoreTM, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit .

