Funding opportunity for innovators developing pediatrics focused health security technologies

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Populations Acceleration, Research and Knowledge (SPARK)-a BARDA Accelerator Hub for Innovations in Pediatrics, led by Children's National Hospital-is now accepting proposals for non-dilutive funding ranging from $50,000 to $200,000. This funding opportunity supports the development, evaluation or validation (DEV) of innovative solutions to enhance preparedness and response to security threats in populations. SPARK is one of the five accelerator network hubs established by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

BARDA supports the development of medical countermeasures (MCMs), which are technologies and products to prevent, prepare for and respond to health security threats, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, pandemic influenza, and emerging infectious diseases. Specific technologies or product development areas eligible for SPARK Hub DEV funding include, but are not limited to, diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, digital health tools and enabling technologies that support the development of innovative products for pediatric populations for enhanced preparedness and response to health security threats.

“One of the critical challenges we face in safeguarding our children during public health emergencies is the limited MCMs specifically approved for pediatric use,” said Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., M.B.A., P.M.P. , vice president and chief innovation officer at Children's National and principal investigator of the SPARK Innovations in Pediatrics Hub.“Through SPARK Hub funding, we want to accelerate innovations that can help us prepare for and respond to the medical consequences of a health security threat for children.”

Academic innovators and companies developing groundbreaking technologies are invited to apply for the SPARK Hub DEV funding by the submission deadline of midnight on Jan. 6, 2025. Proposals will be evaluated primarily based on alignment with BARDA's mission, the innovativeness of the technology and the strength of the proposed use of funds. More information and the online application can be found at mcm4kids.org .

