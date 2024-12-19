Talroo Celebrates A Milestone 2024 With Industry Accolades, Innovative Features, And The Launch Of Readysethire - An AI-Powered Recruiting Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The recruitment leader provided even better business outcomes for its partners this year with several innovative feature releases, and launched ReadySetHire, an accessible yet powerful tool that harnesses the power of data, AI, and to help companies recruit

smarter.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo

pioneered in 2024 by bringing

AI-powered innovation in

recruitment marketing and talent acquisition

to

businesses of all sizes with several notable milestones. For companies sourcing frontline and skilled trade workers, Talroo delivered significant value with Apply IntelligenceTM , a new suite of smart features that improve the job search journey to help jobseekers discover, search, and apply for the right jobs with the right employers. This next evolution of Talroo's award-winning technology features a variety of powerful tools, from intelligent resume analysis to AI chatbots and frictionless application processes.

ReadySetHire , powered by Talroo, launched as the new recruiting platform built from the ground-up exclusively for businesses lacking the tools and insight needed to follow recruiting best practices to attract new hires. It provides the power of more sophisticated recruiting data and tools, including Apply IntelligenceTM, to businesses of all sizes while removing the guesswork involved in attracting qualified candidates. ReadySetHire can be used in all industries and is especially helpful in warehouse, trucking, logistics & transportation, hospital & healthcare, food service, grocery & retail, manufacturing, gig economy, customer service & call center, and financial services.

Talroo released the Frontline Worker Index (FWI), a powerful new interactive tool that provides insights into frontline and essential worker labor market dynamics. This free proprietary dataset is directly sourced from Talroo's powerful platform that processes an average of 26 million job posts every month, resulting in nearly 190 million data points added directly to the Frontline Worker Index each month. The FWI exposes and analyzes trends in supply and demand, job titles, wages, work schedules, education and experience requirements, and valued benefits among frontline and essential worker roles across

the U.S. This extensive dataset and purpose-built reports had never previously been made available, and also features companion on-demand webinars that provide further analysis and expertise.

SmartScreen, part of the Apply Intelligence suite, uses AI-powered chatbots to screen candidates based on job-specific qualifications, certifications, and licenses-evaluating up to 300 different criteria for each job. Jobseekers interact with AI-customized chatbots, and those that confirm requirements are seamlessly directed to apply through the ATS, while those who don't are guided to better-suited opportunities, resulting in a more precise match for both jobseekers and employers.

Talroo's innovation and commitment to its partners did not go unnoticed in 2024. It was awarded

five coveted badges from G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace,

throughout 2024. Talroo earned "Leader for Recruitment Marketing", "Easiest To Do Business With", "Momentum Leader for Recruitment Marketing", "High Performer" and "Users Love Us" – further highlighting it as a proven leader in the industry and showcasing its exemplary customer support.

"In 2024 our innovation continued to set the standard for excellence in the HR tech industry," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Our launch of Apply Intelligence reinvents the job board to attract and source quality candidates using impactful AI technology. We are responsive, tech savvy and data driven with the ability to unlock untapped talent within tight markets to deliver meaningful placements that provide value for our partners. We enable recruiting and hiring professionals to better achieve their hiring goals using industry-leading technology that is flexible and user friendly. Looking forward to next year, we're excited to continue launching innovative ways to source quality candidates more efficiently."

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Most recently, Talroo was awarded three coveted badges from G2, including "Leaders for Recruitment Marketing". Visit to learn more.

