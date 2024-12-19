عربي


Information Release Calendar For 2025


12/19/2024 9:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, Šiaulių Bankas will publish information according to the following schedule:

2025-02-26 Interim information for the 12 months of 2024
2025-02-27 Investor conference Webinar on 2024 results
2025-03-07 Announcement of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders (OGMS), draft resolutions for the OGMS
2025-03-31 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), decisions of the OGMS
2025-03-31 Audited annual information for 2024
2025-04-28 Interim information for the first three months of 2025
2025-04-29 Investor Conference Webinar on Q1 2025 results
2025-07-30 Interim information for the first six months of 2025
2025-07-31 Investor Conference Webinar on Q2 2025 results
2025-10-29 Interim information for the first nine months of 2025
2025-10-30 Investor Conference Webinar on Q3 2025 results

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
