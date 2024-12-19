Information Release Calendar For 2025
12/19/2024 9:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, Šiaulių Bankas will publish information according to the following schedule:
| 2025-02-26
| Interim information for the 12 months of 2024
| 2025-02-27
| Investor conference Webinar on 2024 results
| 2025-03-07
| Announcement of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders (OGMS), draft resolutions for the OGMS
| 2025-03-31
| Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), decisions of the OGMS
| 2025-03-31
| Audited annual information for 2024
| 2025-04-28
| Interim information for the first three months of 2025
| 2025-04-29
| Investor Conference Webinar on Q1 2025 results
| 2025-07-30
| Interim information for the first six months of 2025
| 2025-07-31
| Investor Conference Webinar on Q2 2025 results
| 2025-10-29
| Interim information for the first nine months of 2025
| 2025-10-30
| Investor Conference Webinar on Q3 2025 results
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
